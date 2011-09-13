HOUSE OF MONEY
Tyler Perry: Highest-Paid Man in Hollywood
Aunt Madea is a cash cow, apparently. Actor, director, writer, and producer Tyler Perry is the highest-earning man in entertainment, according to Forbes. Perry earned $130 million from May 2010 to May 2011, a bounty that came from four movies and a hit TBS sitcom, Meet the Browns. Perry’s big payday is expected to increase at least into the next year, as his producing deal with Lionsgate has been extended and he has a starring role in the highly anticipated I, Alex Cross. Perry beat out producers Jerry Bruckheimer and Steven Spielberg, who were the second- and third-highest earners with $113 million and $107 million, respectively.