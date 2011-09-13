Tyler Perry: Highest-Paid Man in Hollywood

Aunt Madea is a cash cow, apparently. Actor, director, writer, and producer Tyler Perry is the highest-earning man in entertainment, according to Forbes . Perry earned $130 million from May 2010 to May 2011, a bounty that came from four movies and a hit TBS sitcom, Meet the Browns . Perry’s big payday is expected to increase at least into the next year, as his producing deal with Lionsgate has been extended and he has a starring role in the highly anticipated I, Alex Cross . Perry beat out producers Jerry Bruckheimer and Steven Spielberg, who were the second- and third-highest earners with $113 million and $107 million, respectively.