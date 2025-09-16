Tyler Robinson’s Family ID’d Kirk Suspect After Spotting Him in the News

Accused Charlie Kirk killer Tyler Robinson’s family recognized their son on the news and helped the FBI crack the case, according to the indictment released Tuesday.

The indictment revealed how the alleged assassin’s parents, Amber and Matt Robinson, thought that the photos the FBI released of their prime suspect the day after Kirk’s murder resembled their son.

“Robinson’s mother saw the photo of the shooter in the news and thought the shooter looked like her son,” the indictment read. “Robinson’s mother called her son and asked him where he was. He said he was at home sick and that he had also been at home sick on September 10th,” the day of Kirk’s shooting.

Robinson’s mother told her husband that she feared that the shooter looked like their son, and he acknowledged the likeness.

Robinson is set to appear at a virtual court hearing Tuesday afternoon for allegedly shooting Kirk dead as he spoke with students at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

He was charged with felony discharge of a firearm, punishable by up to life in prison, and obstructing justice, which carries a sentence of up to 15 years in prison. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

The indictment revealed Tuesday that Robinson’s father “also believed that the rifle that police suspected the shooter used matched a rifle that was given to his son as a gift.”

When his parents contacted Robinson, they became concerned their son planned to take his own life. They along with a family friend, who was described as a retired deputy sheriff, convinced Robinson to turn himself in.

The indictment also contains text messages from Robinson’s trans roommate and alleged romantic partner. During the exchange, Robinson, 22, said of Kirk, “I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out.”

He was most worried he wouldn’t be able to return the gun gifted to him by his grandfather.

Tyler's parents Amber and Mark Robinson recognized Tyler on the news. Amber Jones Robinson/Facebook

The arrest of Robinson came 33 hours after the shooting.