Tyne Daly Forced to Exit Broadway Show ‘Doubt’ After Sudden Hospitalization

Cagney & Lacey and Judging Amy star Tyne Daly has been forced to exit her much-anticipated role as Sister Aloysius Beauvier in the first Broadway revival of John Patrick Shanley’s Tony- and Pulitzer-winning play Doubt: A Parable.

“Ms. Daly was unexpectedly hospitalized on Friday and unfortunately needs to withdraw from the production while she receives medical care; she is thankfully expected to make a full recovery,” a statement released by Roundabout Theatre Company Tuesday afternoon read.

Daly, winner of six Emmy Awards and one Tony (for Best Actress in a Musical for her role as Rose in Gypsy, 1990), will be replaced in the role by Academy Award and two-time Tony nominee Amy Ryan, whose first appearance will be Tuesday, Feb. 13. Until then, the role will be played by Daly’s understudy, Tony nominee Isabel Keating.

The play, also starring Liev Schreiber, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, and Zoe Kazan, is in previews at the newly named Todd Haimes Theatre on Broadway, with an official opening set for March 7. It was adapted into a 2008 movie starring Meryl Streep and Philip Seymour Hoffman.

“With respect and admiration for Tyne, we wish her the best and a quick recovery,” director Scott Ellis said in a statement. “We are grateful that Amy Ryan said yes—in a quick minute—to join our company and take on the role of Sister Aloysius. We deeply appreciate Isabel Keating, who remarkably stepped in with a day of rehearsal and allowed us to get the production up on its feet during this first week of performance.”