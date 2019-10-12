6 Million People Urged to Evacuate as Typhoon Hagibis Makes Landfall in Japan

Read it at Reuters
One person was killed and dozens more injured as Typhoon Hagibis made landfall in Japan on Saturday. More than 6 million people have been urged to evacuate areas expected to be impacted by flooding from rains Japan has not seen in six decades. “We are seeing unprecedented rain,” an official with the Japan Meteorological Agency said Saturday. “Damage from floods and landslides is likely taking place already.” Tokyo’s Haneda airport halted all flights, leading to thousands of cancellations, and rail service has been suspended as the storm bears down, hampering evacuation efforts. Japan was last hit by a major story in 1958 when Kanogawa Typhoon left more than 1,200 people dead or missing.