CHEAT SHEET
PUMMELLED
At Least 37 People Left Dead After Destructive Typhoon in Japan
The worst typhoon to hit Japan for decades has left at least 37 people dead, and 20 are still missing. More than 110,000 people have joined a search and rescue operation after Typhoon Hagibis devastated large parts of the country on Saturday. The storm has now weakened and moved away from land, leaving authorities to pick through the trail of destruction. Wind speeds of up to 140mph were recorded. Around 92,000 households are without power and 120,000 have water outages. More than 3ft of rain fell in Hakone, the highest total ever recorded in Japan over a 48 hour period. Hagibis also caused the cancellation of three Rugby World Cup matches—but a crunch match between Japan and Scotland went ahead. Japan won 28-21 to reach the quarter-finals for the first time, and team coach Jamie Joseph dedicated the victory to those who had lost their lives.