SUSPENSION LIFTED
Kansas City Chiefs Welcome Back Tyreek Hill After Child-Abuse Allegations
The Kansas City Chiefs are welcoming back wide receiver Tyreek Hill after an investigation into allegations of child abuse concluded that Hill did not violate the league’s personal conduct policy. The National Football League announced Hill could attend the Chiefs’ training camp, which opens next week, and participate in all club activities, USA Today reports. “In conducting our investigation, we have taken great care to ensure that we do not interfere with the county’s proceedings or compromise the privacy or welfare of the child in any way,” a statement from the NFL reads. In the Chiefs’ own statement, the team said it determined it was “appropriate” for Hill to return to the Chiefs based on the NFL’s investigation. “The club fully supports the conditions for return laid out by the league and will continue to monitor any new developments in the case,” the statement said, adding that the Chiefs are “glad to welcome Tyreek back to the team.”
Hill was suspended by the Chiefs on April 25 after excerpts from a conversation between him and his then-fiancée were made public. In the conversations, Hill is accused of breaking the arm of their 3-year-old son. The football player maintains the allegations are false, saying in a Twitter statement on Friday that the “last few months have been very difficult.”