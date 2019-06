First cantaloupe, now beef. Tyson Fresh Meats is recalling about 131,300 pounds of ground beef that might be contaminated with E. coli. The U.S. Department of Agriculture say they became aware of the possible contamination when a family in Ohio became ill with E. coli. Ground beef in the family's home was found to contain the bacteria. The recalled beef was distributed in 16 states, including Florida, Texas, Illinois, and New York.