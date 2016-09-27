U. of Tennessee Will Not Punish Glenn ‘Instapundit’ Reynolds

CHEAT SHEET
The University of Tennessee’s law college announced Tuesday that it had concluded its investigation of law professor and blogger Glenn Reynolds for his comment about last week’s Charlotte protesters and concluded that he will face “no disciplinary action” for his words. Reynolds, best known as the political blogger “Instapundit,” tweeted “Run them down” in response to news of protesters blocking an interstate highway. The comment led to Reynolds’ temporary suspension from the social-media network, and a one-month suspension of his column with USA Today. “No disciplinary action will be taken against Professor Reynolds,” UT Law Dean Melanie Wilson said in a statement. “The tweet was an exercise of his First Amendment rights. Nevertheless, the tweet offended many members of our community and beyond, and I understand the hurt and frustration they feel.”