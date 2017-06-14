Uber Board Member Resigns Over Sexist Comment

CHEAT SHEET
Uber board member David Bonderman will resign from the ride-sharing company’s board after making a sexist comment during a meeting earlier Tuesday, according to a New York Times report. The Times reports that Arianna Huffington, an Uber board member, “said one woman on a board often leader to more women joining,” to which Bonderman allegedly responded: “It’s much more likely to be more talking.” Huffington said Bonderman “did the right thing” by resigning. The embattled company’s CEO, Travis Kalanick, whose mother died recently, announced earlier Tuesday that he would be taking a leave of absence.