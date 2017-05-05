Uber Faces Criminal Probe Over Software Used for Evading Authorities

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Reuters
Uber is facing a criminal investigation over its use of a software tool, called Greyball, to evade cops and local transportation regulators, Reuters reports. The ride-hailing company previously acknowledged that it used Greyball to avoid official sting operations in areas like Portland, Oregon, where the service had not yet been approved. Lawyers for Uber, in documents newly released by Portland officials, have said the software was used “exceedingly sparingly” before the company was formally approved in the city in 2015. The investigation is still in its early stages, and it’s not yet clear if officials have determined any potential criminal violation.