Uber: NYC Terror Suspect Was One of Our Drivers

Uber confirmed late Tuesday evening that New York City terror suspect Sayfullo Saipov had worked for the company as a driver. “We are horrified by this senseless act of violence. Our hearts are with the victims and their families. We have reached out to law enforcement to provide our full assistance,” the ride-hailing company said in a statement. The company added that it is cooperating with law enforcement while “aggressively and quickly reviewing” Sailov’s history with the company. The 29-year-old Uzbekistan national allegedly drove a rented vehicle nearly a mile through a Lower Manhattan bike path on Tuesday afternoon, killing at least eight people. Sailov was shot by an on-duty officer after exiting his vehicle and brandishing what police described as several imitation weapons.
