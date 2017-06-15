Uber Rape Victim Sues Company for Accessing Medical Records

CHEAT SHEET
A New Delhi woman sued Uber after it was revealed that an executive accessed and circulated her medical records. The anonymous woman, who was raped by an Uber driver in 2014, is suing the company for invasion of privacy. Her suit names Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, former Uber executive Emil Michael, and executive Eric Alexander. Alexander reportedly obtained the woman's medical records after her rape, and shared them with others in the company, including Kalanick and Michael. Both Kalanick and Michael have distanced themselves from Uber in recent days, following massive internal fallout over allegations of sexism at Uber: Kalanick announced a leave of absence on Tuesday; Michael stepped down from the company on Monday.