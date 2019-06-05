Uber Unveils Helicopter Service Between Manhattan, JFK Airport

Ride-hailing service Uber has unveiled a helicopter service that will take New Yorkers between Manhattan and JFK International Airport, The New York Times reports. The service will start July 9, and will take customers on an eight-minute flight to the airport for anywhere between $200 and $225 per person on average. “This is a trip that so many travelers make a day, and we see an opportunity to save them a huge amount of time on it,” head of Uber’s aviation venture, Eric Allison, told the newspaper—adding that expansion into other cities could be on the way. “The main goal of this initial venture is to understand the operations behind aerial vehicles.” The flight includes the helicopter ride and a private car ride between the helicopter and the terminal. Riders can only take carry-on and personal bags with them, due to the weight and size restrictions on helicopters. However, Uber Copter will reportedly pick up and deliver any additional baggage between the airport and any Manhattan address for $85. The service will only be available to members of Uber’s top two loyalty tiers. An expert told the Times the service would likely be of use to “executives and super wealthy travelers,” but not for the average person.