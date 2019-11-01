CHEAT SHEET
UC Santa Cruz Fraternity Brother Fell Out of Window, Died After Night of Hazing: Lawsuit
The family of a deceased University of California, Santa Cruz fraternity brother filed a lawsuit Thursday against the frat, alleging the 20-year-old fell out of an 18-foot-high window after a night of hazing. According to USA Today, Alex Beletsis was allegedly being hazed at Theta Chi’s off-campus property in June 2018—drinking heavily and doing cocaine. He was sent to the bathroom to “settle down” when others saw him acting “panicky,” and he fell through the bathroom’s broken window that overlooked the concrete ground.
The impact shattered Beletsis’ skull and injured his spine, and his family took him off life support after 17 days. According to the lawsuit, the fraternity urged members to keep their “(expletive) mouth shut about the entire situation” during the university investigation into the incident. The lawsuit also claims emergency responders came to the off-campus house seven times in recent years. The university suspended Theta Chi in January, and a UCSC spokesman said one student had been dismissed after the incident.