UConn Police Arrest Two White Students in Racial Incident
A viral video of two white University of Connecticut student shouting racial slurs outside student housing sparked a major protest on Monday—followed by the arrest of the suspects. Two students were charged by campus police with ridicule on account of creed, religion, color, denomination, nationality, or race, according to the Hartford Courant. The university did not name the alleged offenders in its announcement, which came after hundreds rallied and demanded action from the school administration. Protesters also want UConn to disband a fraternity that has been hit by separate allegations of discrimination.