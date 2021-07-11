UFC Champ Conor McGregor Breaks Leg in First Round with Dustin Poirier
OH SNAP
Conor McGregor was not the favorite going into the UFC 264 match against Dustin Poirier, but no one expected he’d leave the ring on a stretcher before the end of the first round. But just as the round was ending, McGregor threw a kick and fell backwards, twisting and then breaking his leg underneath him in what some video footage shows rather vividly. McGregor’s doctor stopped the fight even as McGregor attempted to stand and throw punches in what was supposed to be the last of three fights between the pair. McGregor had predicted that his opponent would leave the ring in a stretcher before the match, and while he was being carried out, he vowed revenge. “This is not over! If I have to take this outside with him, I'll go outside,” he said.