UFC Fighter Igor Severino Disqualified for Biting Andre Lima
‘WORST THING YOU CAN DO’
Ultimate fighter Igor Severino was disqualified for biting opponent Andre Lima during a bout in Las Vegas on Saturday night, leaving a clearly visible mark on his arm. UFC President Dana White swiftly released Severino from the roster, clouding the Brazilian’s future in the sport, where he had a 9-0 record. “Those were two up-and-coming undefeated fighters,” White told mixed-martial arts reporter Kevin Iole by text. “If you get frustrated and want out of the fight, there are plenty of ways to do it, but the worst thing u can do is bite your opponent. Now, you get cut and lose the biggest opportunity of your life.” Lima reportedly will get a $50,000 bonus for the injury. “At one point, you saw with the elbows I was able to hit him really hard,” Lima said in a post-fight interview. “Then you saw, he bit me... I was going to keep damaging him.” The incident comes 27 years after Mike Tyson bit off part of Evander Holyfield’s ear during a championship boxing match in Vegas.