UFC President to Host Fights on Private Island Amid Pandemic
Ultimate Fighting Championship President Dana White said on Monday that he is determined to make the scheduled April 18 UFC 249 happen despite the coronavirus pandemic by flying fighters to a private island, TMZ reported. “We’re getting the infrastructure put in now, so I’m gonna start doing the international fights too with international fighters,” White told TMZ Sports. “Because I won’t be able to get international fighters, all of them into the US, so I have a private island and I’m gonna start flying them all into the private island and doing international fights from there. We have all our own planes and everything.” White said he intends to have fights “every week” for two months at the undisclosed location and asserted that all athletes will be tested for the coronavirus.