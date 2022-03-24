CHEAT SHEET
Conor McGregor Busted for Dangerous Driving in Bentley
Read it at Irish Independent
There’s really only one sensible way to drive a $185,000 car: carefully. But don't tell that to Conor McGregor. The UFC star was arrested in Dublin, Ireland, on Tuesday night and charged with dangerous driving behind the wheel of his beloved Bentley Continental GT, the Irish Independent reported. McGregor, who has a checkered driving history, was released on bail after being booked at the police station and ordered to appear in court next month. A spokesman for the fighter told the newspaper that he passed drug and alcohol tests after his arrest. This isn’t McGregor’s only legal problem: He’s also being sued in Ireland by a woman who says he raped her.