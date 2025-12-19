UFC Star Says He’s Skipping Trump’s ‘F***ing Epstein List’ White House Event

Trumpy MMA fighter Sean Strickland says he’ll pass on President Donald Trump’s upcoming White House birthday brawl because hanging out with “the Epstein list” doesn’t appeal to him.

Strickland has been a staunch advocate for Trump, voting for him, taking selfies with him, and endorsing his policies, but that support has slowly cracked and broken.

In August, he drew a “line in the sand” over MAGA’s ties to Israel and its candidates who have been supported by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

Sean Strickland on fighting at the UFC White House event: "Just to go hang out with the f***ing Epstein list... I'm good dude."pic.twitter.com/lu9ucRBv1A — Joe Rogan Podcast News (@joeroganhq) December 19, 2025

Now, the 34-year-old has taken another step away from Trump’s orbit, trashing the idea of taking part in the president’s set-piece Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) party at the People’s House next summer.

He was mid-workout when the possibility of taking part was brought up, seen in a video posted on X. “If there was some kind of inclusion for fans I’d be more [inclined], but just to go hang out with the f---ing Epstein list, I’m good dog,” he said, raising both hands and flashing a double thumbs up before walking away. “I’m good, dude,” he added. “Like,” he laughed, throwing his hands up in exasperation.

The event is one of Trump’s most controversial pet projects, perceived by some as a spectacle of gladiatorial bloodletting in his honor, with the general public not allowed in to watch.

Moments before spurning the idea of attending, Strickland said he’d only be interested if fans were included.

“I’d be down, dude… some guy fought and said he doesn’t really want to fight in front of billionaires and I do understand that… And I was like, ‘That makes sense, bro.’… And I think I’d want to do the White House… if there was some kind of inclusion from fans.”

His eroding commitment to the MAGA cause has been well publicized.

Strickland has historically been an outspoken supporter of Donald Trump. Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC

“I cant believe Im saying this but I will vote for a democrat over an aipac republican candidate,” he wrote on X in August, referring to the PAC aimed at ensuring strong military and political ties between the U.S. and Israel. “Four years of a Democrat sounds easier than a politician owned by a foreign government. Ted Cruz really was a sobering reminder of how owned our politicians are.”

Sen. Cruz is a leading advocate for Israeli interests on the Hill, steadfast in his right to its self-defense and opposition to Hamas.

Strickland said he wanted fans to be at the fight. Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC

Strickland’s stance is a long way off from where he was little over a year ago. In November 2024, he posted a picture of himself by the octagon with Trump, along with the caption, “Absolute legend! Can’t wait to see the next four years. Don’t forget to vote.... Even if you vote wrong.....”

By June, the cracks had started to appear, as Strickland commented on Trump’s declaration that the airspace over Iran was under control during the Iran-Israel Twelve-Day War this summer.

Trump has expressed a strong interest in UFC and wants to devote a night to it at the White House. Elsa/Getty Images

“America doesn’t want to be involved in Israel’s war......” Strickland replied on X. “This is not our war. We don’t want it. You were elected by the people. Listen to the people who elected you. WE DO NOT WANT THIS!!!!”

As one of the country’s top male fighters and a former middleweight champion, Strickland’s role in the MMA world domestically is not to be understated.

Trump has appeared close with UFC CEO Dana White on several occasions, even saying he will host the White House card next summer. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Trump, who has regularly voiced his appreciation for the sport, has appeared ringside on numerous occasions with UFC CEO Dana White. On Thursday, he discussed the upcoming event, nominally a celebration of America’s 250th birthday.

“On Flag Day, we will have a one-of-a-kind UFC event here at the White House,” he said. “It’ll be the greatest champion fighters in the world, all fighting that same night. The great Dana White is hosting, and it’s going to be something special,” Trump said, according to CNN.

“This will be one of the greatest and most historic sports events in history, and President Trump hosting it at the White House is a testament to his vision to celebrate America’s monumental 250th anniversary,” White House spokesperson Steven Cheung told the Daily Beast.

It’s not clear exactly what Strickland meant when referring to the “Epstein list.”

Trump, 79, is known to have been a friend of the late sex trafficker at one time, although there is no suggestion he committed any wrongdoing, and he has denied having any knowledge of Epstein’s crimes.

Strickland’s comments surfaced on the same day set as a deadline for federal prosecutors to release the so-called Epstein files.