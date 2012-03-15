Uganda Group Sues U.S. Preacher

CHEAT SHEET
A Ugandan gay rights group is suing American evangelist Scott Lively in Massachusetts for encouraging violence against gay men and lesbians in Uganda. In 2009, and again last month, Uganda considered a bill that would have made homosexuality punishable by death. One of Lively's contacts introduced the original bill. Lively said he doesn't know anything about the suit. “That's about as ridiculous as it gets. I've never done anything in Uganda except preach the Gospel and speak my opinion about the homosexual issue.”