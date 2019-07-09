CHEAT SHEET

    British Ambassador Who Called Trump 'Inept' Reportedly Disinvited to Mnuchin Dinner for Emir of Qatar

    The British ambassador to the United States, who called President Trump “inept” in a leaked cable, was disinvited to a dinner that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin hosted in honor of the emir of Qatar on Monday, Bloomberg reports. At the same time, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who was charged in February with patronizing prostitutes, remained on the guest list and was seated at Trump’s table, next to International Monetary Fund Chairwoman Christine Lagarde. Trump tweeted before the dinner that that the U.S. will “no longer deal” with the British ambassador, Kim Darroch, who found himself in the middle of a diplomatic storm this weekend when the published cables revealed he had derided Trump.

