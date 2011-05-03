U.K. Arrests Five in Nuke Terror Scare

Prime Minister David Cameron didn't have to wait long for an example of the sort of vigilance he warned was necessary to guard against reprisals following Osama bin Laden's death. British police arrested five men near a nuclear reprocessing plant in northwest England under a counterterrorism law that allows people to be held for 48 hours without charge. "There were suspicions from the Civil Nuclear Constabulary that led to some arrests,” said a spokesman for the North West Counter Terrorism Unit. “There were some suspicions about them near to the perimeter fence.” The spokesman declined to comment on a connection between the arrests and the death of bin Laden as well as on media reports that the men, all in their 20s and from London, had been filming the site.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10