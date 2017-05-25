U.K. Cuts Off U.S. From Manchester Attack Intel Over Leaks

U.K. officials have stopped sharing information related to Monday night’s Manchester bombing with their U.S. counterparts after repeated leaks to the American media, the BBC reports. Crime-scene photos showing blood from the victims of the attack were published in The New York Times, enraging British authorities. The name of the suspected bomber, Salman Abedi, had already been given to the U.S. media, while the British press remained in the dark. Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham told reporters, "We quite frankly can't afford to risk it any more." The attack killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert and injured dozens more. Prime Minister Theresa May said she will tell President Trump at this week’s NATO meeting that shared intelligence “must remain secure.”
