    U.K. Defense Sec Liam Fox Resigns

    Matt Dunham / AP Photo

    U.K. Defense Secretary Liam Fox resigned on Friday after a week of speculation that his close friend and former flatmate Adam Werritty may have profited from his role as unofficial adviser. The news came after Werrity faced a second round of questioning in parliament over allegations that Fox used his non-for-profit company’s money to fund Werrity’s lavish lifestyle. According to The Times of London, roughly $232,000 was deposited into the firm’s bank account from random donors. Fox and Werrity also attended a $500-a-head dinner in Washington without declaring the expense. Within hours of Fox's resignation announcement, Prime Minister David Cameron appointed transport secretary Phillip Hammond to take his place.

