U.K. Demotes Prince Andrew

The British government has downgraded Prince Andrew’s position as trade ambassador due to growing evidence of his association with billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew, the Duke of York, was photographed with his arm around one of Epstein’s victims, and it also emerged that Epstein allegedly helped Andrew’s ex wife, Sarah Ferguson, to pay off debt. Andrew also is alleged to have received daily massages, paid for by Epstein, when the two were together.