UK Elects Youngest MP Since 1667

Scottish Nationalist Party's Mhairi Black is set to become the youngest MP since 1667 after unseating Labour's shadow foreign secretary Douglas Alexander during the early hours of Friday. The 20-year-old university student beat the Labour senior figure by more than 6,000 votes in Scotland's Paisley and Renfrewshire South. Black will become the youngest MP since a 13-year-old won a seat at Westminister in 1667. The news came just before Scottish Labour leader Jim Murphy also lost in Renfrewshire East.