UK Fans Seek Potter Film Via Kickstarter

Apparently unwilling to wait for any new official installments in the Harry Potter movie franchise, a group of British die-hard Potter fans has started a Kickstarter campaign to shoot a fan film. The students from various universities in Manchester, England, are looking to raise $63,000 within a month to fund a movie that would follow the story of another wizard expelled from Hogwarts. Cameron Cairnduff, one of the students involved, told the BBC that if they raise the money, the students hope to start filming in the new year before premiering the film at the end of 2015. Cairnduff said such a film would explore issues raised by J.K. Rowling's Potter books. Their story, Mudblood and the Book of Spells, featuring a script written with input from Potter fans on the Internet, would focus on "muggle-born wizards."
