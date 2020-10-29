U.K. Judge Delays Meghan Markle’s Privacy Lawsuit to Late 2021
MEG’S SMALL VICTORY
The U.K.’s High Court has decided that Meghan Markle’s privacy and copyright lawsuit against the Daily Mail’s publisher can wait, for now. On Thursday, a judge approved the Duchess of Sussex’s application asking for the trial to be delayed from January to sometime next fall on “a confidential ground.” She had previously sued Associated Newspapers, the publisher of the Daily Mail and MailOnline, accusing the group of breaching privacy, data protection, and copyright laws by publishing an abridged letter from her estranged father. In response, Associated Newspapers claimed Meghan and husband Prince Harry had given them permission to use the letter “as part of a media strategy” and cooperated on the Associated Newspapers-affiliated book Finding Freedom. The couple denies involvement.