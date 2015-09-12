UK Labour Party Crowns Socialist Leader

CHEAT SHEET
Britain’s opposition Labour Party elected socialist Jeremy Corbyn as its new leader Saturday, despite the objections of former Labour prime ministers Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, who warned that Corbyn would push the party “over the cliff’s edge to the jagged rocks below” with his anti-austerity and big government plans. Corbyn, 66, won with 59.5 percent of the votes and thanked party members in his victory speech, acknowledging “some were reluctant to do so, but they did so in a spirit of inclusion and spirit of democracy.”