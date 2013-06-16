U.K. Monitored Politicians at 2009 G20 Summit

CHEAT SHEET
The latest embarrassing detail to emerge from NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden implicates the United Kingdom in a high-tech covert operation designed to give the country an advantage at the 2009 G20 summit in London. The Guardian reports that the British government monitored the communications of several foreign politicians, going so far as to set up fake Internet cafés to spy on their computer usage. Delegates' BlackBerrys were also targeted, and the NSA passed information on Russian leader Dmitry Medvedev to the Brits, according to the paper. The news comes as the U.K. prepares to host the G8 summit on Monday.