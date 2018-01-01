UK Parking Garage Fire Destroys 1,400 Cars

CHEAT SHEET
A fire thought to have begun in the engine of an older vehicle engulfed a multi-story parking garage in Liverpool late Sunday, leaving roughly 1,400 cars destroyed. No injuries were reported in the blaze near the city’s Echo Arena. Police said the inferno erupted after an “accidental fire within a vehicle caused other cars to ignite.” Witnesses said the result was a ball of flames in which cars could be heard exploding every couple seconds. Nearby apartments were evacuated due to the heavy smoke. Authorities said two dogs were rescued from vehicles, and horses stabled in the garage for an upcoming horse show were evacuated. The fire, which began Sunday afternoon, was brought under control by Monday morning.