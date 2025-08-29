One of the U.K.’s most prominent leaders has declined an invitation from King Charles to attend a state banquet for President Donald Trump scheduled for next month.

Sir Ed Davey, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, said that he had “thought and prayed long and hard” about the decision but that ultimately, he had to decline.

In an op-ed for The Guardian, Davey cited Trump’s failure to address the crisis in Gaza as his reason.

“He has more power than anyone else finally to force a ceasefire and put Israel and Palestine on the path to a lasting peace with a two-state solution,” Davey wrote of Trump. “But so far, he’s decided not to.”

“I feel a responsibility to do whatever I can to ensure the people in Gaza are not forgotten during the pomp and ceremony, and to ensure the U.K. makes Trump’s personal responsibility for securing peace in Israel and Palestine an issue.”

Sir Ed Davey is the leader of the center-left Liberal Democrats. Leon Neal/Getty Images

Speaking to Sky News on Thursday, Davey revealed that he wrote to King Charles to decline the invitation and explain his thinking.

“I’ve written to him [the King] personally explaining my thinking. And it’s with deep regret that I’ve had to take the decision, but I feel with what is going on in Gaza, it’s the best way I can get my voice heard.”

The banquet will take place at Windsor Castle during Trump’s visit to the U.K. next month.

Trump will be joined by first lady Melania on the visit, his second state visit to the UK following his first in 2019, where he was hosted by Queen Elizabeth II.

The state visit next month will be Trump's second such visit to the UK following his visit in 2019. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

As the BBC notes, second-term presidents are typically not offered a state visit; instead, they usually have tea or lunch with the monarch.

Several other party leaders boycotted Trump’s first state dinner in 2019, including then-Lib Dem leader Vince Cable and then-Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Davey has also expressed concerns about former British Prime Minister Tony Blair’s involvement with Trump, following Blair’s participation in a Wednesday meeting at the White House to discuss Gaza.

I'm boycotting the state banquet to send a message to both Donald Trump and Keir Starmer that they cannot close their eyes and wish away the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.



Donald Trump can stop this catastrophe in Gaza and get the hostages released. pic.twitter.com/fch91LU2Si — Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) August 27, 2025

Calling for Blair to be questioned in parliament, Davey said, “If he has special insight into Trump’s intentions, it’s only right that parliament and the government are made privy to this.”

“We must leverage all the information and resources at our disposal to make Trump do the right thing.”

Trump caused controversy with his vision for Gaza earlier this year, when he posted an AI-generated video of a post-war city-turned beach paradise filled with gold statues honoring the U.S. president.