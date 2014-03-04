UK Porn-Buster Nabbed on Kid Porn

CHEAT SHEET
It was recently revealed that a close policy adviser to British Prime Minister David Cameron has been arrested on allegations related to child pornography, after evidence was discovered by police on a computer at 10 Downing Street. Patrick Rock was highly influential in crafting Cameron's controversial Internet-pornography filters. Though Rock was arrested on Feb. 13, the investigation was not made public until this week, and Cameron's office did not release a statement until now, which said "The prime minister believes that child-abuse imagery is abhorrent and that anyone involved with it should be properly dealt with under the law.”