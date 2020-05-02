U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds Name Baby After Doctors Who Treated COVID

Read it at Sky News
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds have named their baby boy, born last week, Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson. The baby, who was born several weeks early but is in good health, is named after Johnson’s grandfather Wilfred and Symonds’ grandfather Lawrie and two National Health Service doctors, Dr. Nick Price and Dr. Nick Hart, who treated Johnson when he was hospitalized in intensive care with complications for COVID-19. Symonds posted a photo cradling the tiny baby, who seems to have his father’s trademark bushy hair, on her private Instagram page, in which she thanked the maternity team at University College Hospital in London and added, “I couldn’t be happier. My heart is full.”