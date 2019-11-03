UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Apologizes for Missing Halloween Deadline to Leave Europe

Read it at Associated Press
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed “deep regret” on Sunday for missing the Oct. 31 deadline for the U.K. to leave the European Union. Johnson, like his predecessor Theresa May, has faced an uphill battle to try to pass an exit deal he forged with Europe. On Sunday, he said he would apologize to Conservatives for failing to make the Halloween deadline, which has now been extended until Jan. 31. He told British Sky News that he was “absolutely” sorry about the delay, calling every extension “painful.” In June 2016, 51.9 percent of British voters elected to leave the E.U. The current deadline is set for Jan. 31, 2020.