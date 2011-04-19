U.K. Sending Military Advisers to Libya

CHEAT SHEET
With Libyan rebels struggling to beat back the advance of loyalist forces, British Foreign Secretary William Hague says the U.K. will send about 20 senior military officers to assist them. But he said the officers would not provide arms to the rebels, but rather would help them fight the disorganization and lack of training that has hampered them. The rebels have struggled to make headway or even hold their ground against the better-supplied, better-trained forces loyal to leader Muammar Gaddafi, except when assisted by NATO airstrikes.