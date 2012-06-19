UK Stops Russian Shipment

President Obama and Russian president Vladimir Putin on Monday jointly called for peace in Syria, but Putin refused to support the U.S. efforts to persuade Syrian president Bashar al-Assad from power. Two Russian warships are expected to set sail for Syria on a mission to protect Russian citizens and Tartus, the nation’s base there, Russian media reported on Tuesday. The BBC reported Tuesday that the UK had blocked a Syria-bound cargo vessel near Scotland that was carrying Russian-made helicopters. But the violence continued in Syria, as activists said 94 people were killed on Monday, including 63 civilians, three Army deserters, and 28 government troops. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported bombardment of the rebel stronghold Rastan on Tuesday.
