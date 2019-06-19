U.K. Student Convicted for Making Gun With 3D Printer

Tendai Muswere, a 26-year-old student in the U.K., has pleaded guilty to making a firearm with a 3D printer. “This conviction, which I believe is the first of its kind, relating to the use of a 3D printer to produce a firearm, has prevented a viable gun from getting into the hands of criminals,” Acting Detective Sergeant Jonathan Roberts told Agence France-Presse. Muswere did not have a firearms license, and the gun was fully capable of firing. Muswere claimed he had created the gun as part of a school project, but wouldn’t tell police what the project was about. Muswere will be sentenced in early August.