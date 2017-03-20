U.K. to Make Brexit Official on March 29

CHEAT SHEET
Theresa May will formally trigger Britain’s exit from the European Union on March 29. By invoking Article 50, a two-year negotiating period will begin for Britain to resolve all of the trade, migration and payment disputes that come with exiting the union. If no deal is reached by March 2019, Britain will be dumped out of the union with no trade deals between the country and its most significant economic partners. Donald Tusk, president of the European Council, was informed on Monday morning.