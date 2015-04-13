CHEAT SHEET
    Ukraine: Call for Heavy Weapons Pullback

    CRISIS

    Clemens Bilan/POOL/Reuters

    Russia, Ukraine, Germany, and France agreed on pulling more heavy weapons from the front lines in eastern Ukraine, following a late-night meeting Monday in Berlin. Foreign ministers from each nation released a statement announcing the removal of tanks and heavy weapons by all sides, and more mediation of the negotiations by international observers. The news comes as a new wave of deadly clashes raised concern of finding a solution in eastern Ukraine. More than 6,000 people have been killed since the conflict first erupted last April.

