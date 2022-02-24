CHEAT SHEET
    Ukraine Imposes Martial Law, Zelensky Warns Against Panic

    ‘WE ARE READY’

    Anna Moneymaker/Getty

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed his nation after Russian attacks began early Thursday, announcing that he is imposing martial law but urging his countrymen not to panic even as air strikes rocked several cities. Just hours after Zelensky made a last-ditch plea for peace and said Vladimir Putin had not responded to his attempts to talk, Zelensky vowed that Ukraine would defend itself and prevail against Russian aggression. “We are strong,” he said. “We are ready.”

