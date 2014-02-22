Ukraine President Flees Kiev

CHEAT SHEET
The president has left the building. Ukraine’s leader, Viktor Yanukovich, fled Kiev on Saturday, denouncing what he called a violent coup as his offices and residence fell into protesters’ control. Meanwhile, former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko was freed from a penitentiary hospital and the nation’s parliament found Yanukovich unable to fulfill his duties and arranged for a May 25 election to select a replacement. Don’t count the conflict as over yet though—Yanukovich made a TV appearance from Kharkiv, assuring viewers that he had not resigned and had no plans to.