Ukraine Prosecutor General: No Evidence Joe Biden, Son Violated Law

Ukraine’s prosecutor general told Bloomberg he has no evidence former Vice President Joe Biden or his son violated the law or were subject of any probe. Yuriy Lutsenko ended any speculation about investigations into the 2020 contender and Hunter Biden, who was reportedly a board member of a Ukrainian private gas company called the Burisma Group. “I do not want Ukraine to again be the subject of U.S. presidential elections,” Lutsenko said. “Hunter Biden did not violate any Ukrainian laws—at least as of now, we do not see any wrongdoing.” The Burisma Group was reportedly involved in a years-long money-laundering inquiry, though Lutsenko said Hunter was “definitely not involved” because he joined the board after the probe started. However, Lutsenko did say that he would pass along details about Hunter’s board payments to Attorney General William Barr to determine if he paid U.S. taxes on his income.

Giuliani previously told The New York Times that he was planning on going to Kiev to “meddle” in the country’s alleged probes into the Bidens and into 2016 Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, but he ended up scrapping the idea. The Bidens declined to comment to Bloomberg, and Giuliani reportedly did not respond to requests for comment.