Ukraine Riots Escalate

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at USA Today
Protesters in Ukraine overtook a government building on Monday as they called for the ouster of Prime Minister Mykola Azarov and his cabinet, one day after demonstrators took over President Viktor Yanukovych office. Thousands have taken to the streets in Ukraine against Yanukovych’s decision to abandon a deal for closer ties with the European Union. Three lawmakers of the ruling Party of Regions have quit Parliament in protest, but it appears the opposition party does not have enough votes to oust Azarov’s party. Yanukovych has said the EU deal would cause Ukraine to break ties with Russia, but the deal still remains popular throughout the country and especially in the western part of the country.