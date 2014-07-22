Ukraine: Russia Shot Down the Plane

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at CNN
Tongues are wagging and fingers are pointing. The Ukrainian director of informational security says a Russian officer personally pushed the button that shot down the Malaysia Arlines fight, a claim Russia denies. Meanwhile, the train loaded with remains of victims of the Malaysia Airlines flight shot down over eastern Ukraine arrived in the government-controlled city of Kharkiv, where authorities have set up an investigation hub. The arrival comes after days of negotiating with separatists for access to the bodies. A spokesperson for the committee on the crash said they would “do our best” to return the bodies to the Netherlands on Tuesday.