    1

    Ukraine War Spurs Pink Floyd to Record First Song in Years

    LEAVE THEM KIDS ALONE

    Roberto Panucci/Corbis via Getty

    Pink Floyd hasn’t released any new music since 1994—but the war in Ukraine is changing that. The iconic band secretly recorded a song titled “Hey Hey Rise Up” that will benefit Ukrainian Humanitarian Relief. Guitarist and singer David Gilmour said the tune includes the voice of Ukrainian singer Andriy Khlyvnyuk of Boombox. “We, like so many, have been feeling the fury and the frustration of this vile act of an independent, peaceful democratic country being invaded and having its people murdered by one of the world's major powers,” said Gilmour, whose daughter-in-law is Ukrainian.

