    Ukraine’s Big Counteroffensive Push Is Now Underway, U.S. Officials Say

    IT BEGINS

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    Ukrainian servicemen of the 59th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near a front line near the town of Avdiivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine July 18, 2023.

    Sofiia Gatilova/Reuters

    Ukraine has launched a central part of its counteroffensive against Russia, Pentagon officials told The New York Times on Wednesday. The Times described the operation as the counteroffensive’s “main thrust” and has seen thousands of troops sent into battle in the southeast of Ukraine. The ultimate aim is to cut the vital land bridge between the areas which Russia occupies in Ukraine and the Crimean peninsula, which currently acts as a crucial supply line for Moscow’s war machine. The big push is reportedly expected to take between one and three weeks and, if the main goal can’t be achieved, the hope is to bring the peninsula within range of Kyiv’s artillery. One anonymous senior official called the new operation “the big test.”

