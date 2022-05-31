Ukrainian Eurovision Winners Auction Off Trophy to Buy Drones to Fight Russia
THE REAL PRIZE
It’s been said before and we’ll say it again: Eurovision can save lives. The campy, beloved international song competition is now responsible for more than $1.2 million in fundraising, which will reportedly be used to purchase drones to assist the Ukrainian army in its fight against Russia. The winners of this year’s contest, Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra, swept the all-important popular vote. The group put up for auction its victory trophy as well as the signature bucket hat that was worn by lead singer Oleh Psiuk during performances. A Ukrainian cryptocurrency platform called WhiteBIT nabbed the trophy for $900,000 in a fierce bidding war. Raffle tickets were sold at $7 apiece to win the hat, which ended up raising $300,000. All the money went to the Serhiy Prytula Charity Foundation, which pledged to use it to purchase the surveillance tools. Promoting the auction on its Instagram, Kalush Orchestra wrote: “Every euro you donate will help save the lives of Ukrainian soldiers!”