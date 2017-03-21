Ukrainian Lawmaker Says Manafort Laundered Money

A Ukrainian lawmaker is accusing former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort of laundering money through the use of offshore accounts in Belize and Kyrgyzstan, The Washington Post reports. Serhiy Leshchenko, the lawmaker, says Manafort “used offshore jurisdictions and falsified invoices to get money from the corrupt Ukrainian leader,” referring to Ukraine’s former pro-Russia president Viktor Yanukovych. Leshchenko offered an unverified invoice from Manafort's company showing it sold $750,000 in computers to a Belize company. According to a secret ledger of payments from Yanukovych's party, Manafort was paid $750,000 at the same time. On Monday, Manafort’s connections to Yanukovych were brought up during a House Intelligence Committee hearing on Russia’s efforts to meddle in the 2016 U.S. election. Last weekend, CNN reported that Manafort is wanted for questioning in Ukraine as part of a corruption probe of the country’s former justice minister.
